Deadline deals and Ricky Gervais plays hide-and-seek – Friday’s sporting social

Spain’s Ansu Fati has joined Brighton on loan

Football

Another busy transfer deadline day.

Sergio Reguilon has joined Manchester United on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Good luck, Sergi! ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2023

Great to have you back in Manchester, Jonny! ? https://t.co/H06zF430v3 pic.twitter.com/GRc7gWpgg2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023

.@JamesMcatee6 has joined Sheffield United for the rest of the season ✍️ Good luck, James! ? — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2023

Ange Postecoglou made light of his Robbie Williams-inspired terrace song.

Ange ? @robbiewilliams The Gaffer was asked about his thoughts on Robbie Williams' cover of @thevoiceofspurs' chant ? pic.twitter.com/7t6YgvhVTL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2023

Birthday wishes.

We hope you have a great birthday, @DanielSturridge ? pic.twitter.com/REO61b7tGS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2023

We're remembering Jose Antonio Reyes on what would have been his 40th birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WSfNpRHJv8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 1, 2023

Ricky Gervais set up a game of hide and seek.

Karen Bardsley was – mostly – happy to be home.

Cultural welcoming ceremony at Manchester Airport. 25 bag pile up. Nice to be home ??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Pr8ZzWBGsu — KAREN BARDSLEY (@klbardsley) September 1, 2023

Liverpool turned the clock back.

"What a goal, Steven Gerrard at his best." ? A #LIVAVL beauty from Stevie in 2006 ? pic.twitter.com/jCqTzafSeK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2023

Formula One

Does a retweet mean yes?

Happy birthday Carlos Sainz.

George Russell had the floor.

When there’s no meeting rooms available in the office. ? pic.twitter.com/BxKL0VTMK9 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 1, 2023

New helmet for Max Verstappen.

Retro style ? Loving the lid, @Max33Verstappen ?? pic.twitter.com/bTss2vjMIG — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 1, 2023

Haas took in some Milan sights.

Pride of place in Piazza Cordusio ??? In Milan for the Monza race weekend? Come and see our show car up close in the city over the next couple of days!#HaasF1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/qQ7dZilD89 — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) September 1, 2023

