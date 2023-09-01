Deadline day live – Salah, Nunes and Amrabat in spotlight on final day of window

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah linked with a big-money offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad

Liverpool looking to complete £34million Ryan Gravenberch signing from Bayern Munich.

Manchester United seeking to bolster injury-hit squad.

Manchester City expected to finalise £53million signing of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Barcelona duo Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet could be heading to the Premier League.

0715 – Mohamed Salah’s future is set to be one of the biggest talking points of transfer deadline day. Liverpool are hoping to keep hold of the 31-year-old Egypt international but speculation of big-money interest from Al-Ittihad persists.

0700

Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog .

The 2023 summer transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League and EFL clubs while it is midnight for teams in Scotland.

In the major European leagues there are various different deadlines today, from 1700 BST in Germany to 2300 BST in Spain, while the big-spending Saudi Pro League can continue buying players until September 7.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte have already swapped Europe for the Middle East this summer and it remains to be seen if they will be joined by any other big names in the coming week.