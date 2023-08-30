Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Yet more trophies for Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The champions were basking in more silverware on the anniversary of a significant signing.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.

Football

The PFA awards were announced.

Manchester City marked a memorable day.

Tim Krul was a happy man.

Gabriel Jesus was looking forward to Arsenal’s first Champions League campaign in seven years.

Cricket

Chris Woakes stuck the boot into Mark Wood.

Formula One

McLaren reminisced.

A new lid for Carlos Sainz ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Happy birthday.

Tennis

Feliciano Lopez hailed Andy Murray’s landmark victory in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz and Stan Wawrinka celebrated his first-round wins at Flushing Meadows.

Rugby League

England paid tribute to the retiring Josh Hodgson.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News