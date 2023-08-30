Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Andy Murray leads perfect day for Brits at US Open

UK & international sportsPublished:

British tennis sees magnificent seven make the second round in New York.

US Open Tennis
US Open Tennis

All six British players reached the second round at the US Open on a spectacular day for British tennis.

Andy Murray made it through after beating fiery Frenchman Corentin Moutet in straight sets.

The Scot was joined in round two by Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage, making at a magnificent seven after Lily Miyazaki’s win on Monday.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is through after Dominik Koepfer retired injured in the second set, while Venus Williams’ 24th US Open ended abruptly with a 6-1 6-1 defeat by Greet Minnen.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day two at Flushing Meadows.

Pic of the day

US Open Tennis
Jason DeCrow/AP

Any chance Dominik Koepfer had of beating Carlos Alcaraz ended when he suffered an ankle injury.

Match of the day

Grigor Dimitrov, the 19th seed, came from two sets down and saved three match points, including two in a final-set tie-break, to beat Alex Molcan in a four-and-a-half hour marathon. His reward? A second-round meeting with Murray.

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

Bungle of the day

A VAR system to check for incidents such as a double-bounce or hindrance has been introduced this year. But when it was used for the first time, when Moutet challenged a double-bounce call, it did not work properly and proved inconclusive, rather embarrassingly for organisers. Yellow card, surely?

Fallen seeds

Men: Karen Khachanov (11), Tallon Griekspoor (24), Ugo Humbert (29).

Women: Caroline Garcia (7), Donna Vekic (21).

Who’s up next?

Britain’s Lily Miyazaki faces a tough second-round assignment against the 15th seed and current Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News