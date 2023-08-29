Novak Djokovic will return to world number one after dominant US Open display

US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic secured a return to the world number one spot with a near flawless late-night performance at the US Open.

The 36-year-old Serbian, who missed last year’s tournament due to not being vaccinated against Covid, swept past France’s Alexandre Muller 6-0 6-2 6-3.

Flushing Meadows hosted a tribute to former former champion and equality campaigner Billie Jean King, celebrating 50 years since the US Open offered equal prize money to men and women with Michelle Obama making a speech, before Djokovic took to the court at 11pm local time.

He said: “Well, I knew it was going to be a late night for me, a late start of the match.

Novak Djokovic, left, shakes hands with Alexandre Mulle (/Frank Franklin II/AP)

“Nevertheless, I was excited to go out on the court. I didn’t care if I started after midnight because I was looking forward to this moment for few years, to be out on the biggest stadium in our sport, the loudest stadium in our sport, playing night session.

“It was a special night, they had a ceremony. It took longer than I would probably have wanted but was a great joy to be stepping out on the court.

“I think the performance explains how I felt, particularly in the first two sets. It was kind of lights-out tennis really, almost flawless, perfect first set.

“I probably had the answer for every shot he had in his book. Overall I’m very, very pleased with the way I feel, with the way I’m playing. Hopefully I can maintain that level. It’s just the beginning of the tournament, but I already like the level of tennis.”