Football rumours: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg a surprise target for Man Utd

UK & international sportsPublished:

Manchester United are reportedly looking at a move for Tottenham’s Denmark midfielder.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Old Trafford

What the papers say

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has emerged as a surprise target for Manchester United. According to The Daily Telegraph, United are considering a move for the Denmark international, 28, from Tottenham as they look to bolster their midfield options.

Brentford v West Ham United – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
West Ham’s Pablo Fornals (right) and Brentford’s Rico Henry battle for the ball (PA)

United have also spoken to Brentford about defender Rico Henry reports the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old is among the options to replace the injured Luke Shaw.

Chelsea could make a late swoop ahead of the transfer deadline for Arsenal’s England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 23, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail is also linking Chelsea with two targets from Barcelona. Spain forward Ferran Torres, 23, and Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, are said to be on the radar at Stamford Bridge.

Players to watch

Newcastle United v Liverpool – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Liverpool’s Joe Gomez (left) and Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin (PA)

Johan Bakayoko: Liverpool are keen on PSV Eindhoven’s Belgian winger, 20, with Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace also interested.

Joe Gomez: The 26-year-old Liverpool defender has become the latest target of Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Most Read

