The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

The World Athletics Championships drew to a close in Budapest with more medals for Great Britain.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates his first goal against Newcastle
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates his first goal against Newcastle

Ten-man Liverpool stunned Newcastle and there were victories for Manchester City and Manchester United on a dramatic weekend of Premier League action.

The World Athletics Championships drew to a close in Budapest with more medals for Great Britain, while Max Verstappen continued his Formula One dominance on home soil.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best moments in pictures from the sporting weekend.

Fans at the LaLiga game between Villarreal and Barcelona show support for Jenni Hermoso
Fans at the LaLiga game between Villarreal and Barcelona show support for Jenni Hermoso (Alberto Saiz/AP)
Southern Brave's Maia Bouchier takes a catch during their victory in the women's Hundred
Southern Brave’s Maia Bouchier takes a catch during their victory in the women’s Hundred (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane scores his first goal for Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena
Harry Kane scores his first goal for Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena (Tom Weller/PA)
Fireworks go off as Max Verstappen crosses the line to win a wet Netherlands Grand Prix
Fireworks go off as Max Verstappen crosses the line to win a wet Dutch Grand Prix (Tim Goode/PA)
Fiji celebrate their shock rugby union victory over England at Twickenham
Fiji’s players celebrate their shock rugby union victory over England at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
Noah Lyles celebrates victory for the USA in the 4x100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships
Noah Lyles completes a golden treble at the World Athletics Championships by guiding the USA to victory in the men’s 4×100 metres relay (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City
Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City after missing a penalty against Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his first goals of the season for Paris St Germain
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his first goals of the season for Paris St Germain (Michel Euler/AP)
Oleksandr Usyk stands over British opponent Daniel Dubois during their heavyweight fight
Oleksandr Usyk, right, waits while British opponent Daniel Dubois is on the canvas during their heavyweight fight (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Angels Mets Baseball
Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the US Open (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Manchester United fans protest against the ownership of the Glazer family
Manchester United fans protest against the ownership of the Glazer family (Nick Potts/PA)
Great Britain's 4x100 metres relay team of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita celebrate their world bronze medal
Great Britain’s 4×100 metres relay team of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita celebrate their world bronze medal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keely Hodgkinson
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson celebrates after finishing second in the women’s 800 metres final (Martin Rickett/PA)
