The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates his first goal against Newcastle

Ten-man Liverpool stunned Newcastle and there were victories for Manchester City and Manchester United on a dramatic weekend of Premier League action.

The World Athletics Championships drew to a close in Budapest with more medals for Great Britain, while Max Verstappen continued his Formula One dominance on home soil.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best moments in pictures from the sporting weekend.

Fans at the LaLiga game between Villarreal and Barcelona show support for Jenni Hermoso (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Southern Brave’s Maia Bouchier takes a catch during their victory in the women’s Hundred (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane scores his first goal for Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena (Tom Weller/PA)

Fireworks go off as Max Verstappen crosses the line to win a wet Dutch Grand Prix (Tim Goode/PA)

Fiji’s players celebrate their shock rugby union victory over England at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

Noah Lyles completes a golden treble at the World Athletics Championships by guiding the USA to victory in the men’s 4×100 metres relay (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City after missing a penalty against Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his first goals of the season for Paris St Germain (Michel Euler/AP)

Oleksandr Usyk, right, waits while British opponent Daniel Dubois is on the canvas during their heavyweight fight (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the US Open (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Manchester United fans protest against the ownership of the Glazer family (Nick Potts/PA)

Great Britain’s 4×100 metres relay team of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita celebrate their world bronze medal (Martin Rickett/PA)