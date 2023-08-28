The sporting weekend in pictures

The Shropshire pub that's been owned by the same family for almost 100 years
Premium
The World Athletics Championships drew to a close in Budapest with more medals for Great Britain.
Ten-man Liverpool stunned Newcastle and there were victories for Manchester City and Manchester United on a dramatic weekend of Premier League action.
The World Athletics Championships drew to a close in Budapest with more medals for Great Britain, while Max Verstappen continued his Formula One dominance on home soil.
Here, the PA news agency picks out the best moments in pictures from the sporting weekend.