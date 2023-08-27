Harry Kane scores twice on home Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich beat Augsburg

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Harry Kane scored twice on his home Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich as the German champions beat Augsburg 3-1 on Sunday.

The England captain put Bayern into a 2-0 half-time lead with a 40th-minute penalty at the Allianz Arena before claiming his second of the game after 69 minutes.

Bayern had initially gone in front when Felix Uduokhai inadvertently diverted into his own net after a Leroy Sane shot rebounded off a post. Dion Beljo scored the visitors’ late consolation.

Kane’s goals rounded off a great week days after the striker’s wife gave birth to the couple’s fourth child.

“Scoring goals is the main reason I’m here and it’s great to get a couple today,” said Kane in a post-match TV interview.

“I had another chance I could have scored but, overall, I am delighted with the result and to have contributed as well.”

Elsewhere, 10-man Frankfurt snatched a 1-1 draw at Mainz with an injury-time equaliser from Omar Marmoush. Ansgar Knauff had been sent off just after the hour.

In Spain, LaLiga champions Barcelona fought back from 3-2 down to claim a dramatic 4-3 victory at Villarreal.

Barca had led 2-0 early on after strikes from Gavi and Frenkie de Jong but they were stunned when the hosts hit back to lead at the Ceramica Stadium through Juan Foyth, Alexander Sorloth and Alex Baena.

The Catalan giants were not to be denied, however, as substitute Ferran Torres levelled the contest after 68 minutes and Robert Lewandowski secured the points three minutes later.

Nacho Vidal scored an injury-time winner as Osasuna grabbed a 2-1 win at Valencia. Hugo Duro had looked like claiming a point for the hosts at the Mestalla when he cancelled out Aimar Oroz’s first-half penalty 10 minutes from time.

Reims maintained their unbeaten start in Ligue 1 as they climbed to third with a 3-1 win at Montpellier. Teddy Teuma struck twice with Yunis Abdelhamid also on the scoresheet.