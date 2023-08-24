Matt Hudson-Smith claims silver medal for Great Britain in Budapest

World Athletics Championships 2023 – Day Four – Budapest

Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith fell agonisingly short of a stunning world title after being forced to settle for silver in the 400 metres.

The 28-year-old was beaten in the final few metres by Jamaica’s Antonio Watson after faltering, despite leading down the home straight at the World Championships.

He ran 44.31 seconds and added to 2022’s European gold and world bronze after a brave race at the National Athletics Centre on Thursday night.

Last year, immediately after coming third in Eugene, the Wolverhampton runner revealed he struggled with his mental health to the point where he tried to take his own life.

A little more than 13 months on and Hudson-Smith can call himself one of the world’s best, ahead of next year’s Olympics in Paris.

He had set a new personal best of 44.26 seconds in the semi-final, breaking a 36-year-old European record in the process.

He added to the British medals after golds for Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Josh Kerr in the heptathlon and 1500m and Zharnel Hughes’ 100m bronze.