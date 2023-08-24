Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze

EXCL: Leeds Utd have sent formal bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Nadiem Amiri as Farke would like to sign him ⚪️??

Leeds offering a four year deal to Amiri and it will be now up to the player to decide his future. pic.twitter.com/7EyMG2FoS6

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023