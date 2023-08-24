Courtney Lawes to captain England when he wins 100th cap against Fiji

Courtney Lawes will win his 100th cap against Fiji (Brian Lawless/PA)

Courtney Lawes will win his 100th cap when he captains England in Saturday’s final warm-up match before the World Cup against Fiji at Twickenham.

With Owen Farrell serving a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle, Lawes continues as skipper to become the fifth England player to amass a century of Test appearances, having made his debut in 2009.

George Ford continues as chief conductor in a new-look half-back combination that includes Alex Mitchell, while Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence are paired together for the first time in a powerful midfield alliance.