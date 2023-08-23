Brian Harman takes on different kind of pitch – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23.
Football
Burnley continued to be the kings of the signing announcement.
The FA remembered a magical Glen Johnson moment on his birthday.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen was predicting a late change to England’s World Cup squad after Harry Brook’s stunning Hundred ton.
Golf
Open champion Brian Harman swapped sports in an American sporting tradition.
Tommy Fleetwood was also in attendance ahead of the Tour Championship.
Snooker
After initially losing his cue in transit, things didn’t get much better for Neil Robertson. He lost his match 5-3.