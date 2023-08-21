The sporting weekend in pictures

England’s dream of lifting a first World Cup was dashed at the final hurdle after Olga Carmona’s first-half strike proved enough to secure Spain a 1-0 victory in Sydney.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where British team-mate Zharnel Hughes took bronze in the 100 metres.
In the Premier League, Brighton top the early table on goal difference from champions Manchester City after thrashing Wolves, while Everton slumped to the bottom following a 4-0 loss at Aston Villa.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.