Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England stars reflect on World Cup final defeat – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Katarina Johnson-Thompson also celebrated her remarkable World Championship gold.

England’s Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp and Mary Earps look dejected
England’s Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp and Mary Earps look dejected

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 21.

Athletics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrated her remarkable World Championship gold.

Football

Runners-up England were proud of their World Cup exploits.

A new arrival for Jacob Murphy.

Raheem Sterling was moving on from Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham.

Tennis

Coco Gauff ended her week in style.

Novak Djokovic got the better of Carlos Alcaraz in another classic.

Golf

Joy for Viktor Hovland.

Team USA is taking shape.

Cricket

David Warner was still on the attack.

Formula One

F1 is back!

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell enjoyed some time on the water.

As did Alex Albon.

And Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

Valtteri Bottas put in some graft.

Breaking news: A change of driver at Alfa Romeo?

F1 turned the clock back.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News