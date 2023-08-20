Protective boot just a precaution – James Maddison plays down ankle injury

James Maddison applauds the fans after Tottenham's win over Manchester United

Tottenham playmaker James Maddison has allayed fears over a potential right ankle injury by telling reporters he was wearing a protective boot for “precaution” after the 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Maddison starred in midfield to help Ange Postecoglou claimed a maiden Premier League win, with Pape Sarr’s first Spurs strike and an own goal by Lisandro Martinez handing the hosts a fine first victory of the season.

Summer signing Maddison completed 90 minutes but was spotted leaving Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on crutches and in a protective boot on Saturday night.

Come on you Effinnn Spurs ?? pic.twitter.com/wLPQjwQCiH — James Maddison (@Madders10) August 19, 2023

England international Maddison did suffer a blow to his right ankle during the second half of the United clash when Antony tackled him inside the area.