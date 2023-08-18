Lewis Hall set to join Newcastle after agreement reached with Chelsea

Newcastle have reached an agreement with Chelsea for full-back Lewis Hall

Newcastle have reached agreement with Chelsea over a deal for teenage defender Lewis Hall.

The PA news agency understands that talks over the 18-year-old’s move to Tyneside have reached a successful conclusion and that he will become the club’s fourth major summer signing.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe confirmed his interest in Hall at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, and indicated that the move – initially at least – would be on a loan basis.

Eddie Howe says signing Hall would conclude Newcastle’s summer business (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asked about the player, Howe said: “Let’s wait and see what happens today. He’s a player that I like, very versatile, really good potential.”

Asked further if the move would be on a loan basis after admitting last week that the club would have to be “creative” in following up summer swoops for Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, Howe added: “Yes, I think it is, yes.”

Howe also confirmed that completion of the deal would effectively bring an end to the club’s incoming transfer business.