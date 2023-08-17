Football rumours: Liverpool ramp up bid for Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure

Cheick Doucoure could be swapping Crystal Palace for Liverpool

What the papers say

Liverpool are ramping up their bid for 23-year-old midfielder Cheick Doucoure after missing out of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea this summer, the Independent reports. The price to lure the Crystal Palace star to Anfield is reported to be around £60million, but the Eagles could be hesitant to sell Doucoure after already losing a number of players this summer.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool are also interested in Netherlands international midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The 21-year-old at Bayern Munich is reportedly open to leaving the club due to a lack of playing time.

Chelsea full-back Lewis Hall could be on his way to Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle United are set to pay £30million for 18-year-old full-back Lewis Hall after Chelsea put him up for sale, according to the Telegraph.

West Ham are hoping to use some of the money gained from the monster Declan Rice sale to sign a flurry of players. The Guardian says Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou are all on the club’s watchlist.

Social media round-up

Liverpool happy to go against defined transfer policy after agreeing £20m fee for Wataru Endo | @MaddockMirror https://t.co/OYPJVzW0J6 pic.twitter.com/MrrVmWUd7M — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 16, 2023

Players to watch

Jesse Lingard could be rejoining West Ham after his Nottingham Forest contract expired (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jesse Lingard: West Ham are scoping out the 30-year-old midfielder who is now a free agent after his contract expired with Nottingham Forest, Football Daily said.