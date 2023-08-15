Scotland’s World Cup squad announcement looms – who is in danger of missing out?

Scotland v France – Summer Nations Series – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend announces his 33-man World Cup squad on Wednesday morning.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how things are shaping up and who is in danger of missing out on the showpiece in France.

Who is already out of contention?

Gregor Townsend named a provisional 41-man training squad on May 9 to negotiate an intense pre-season camp and four warm-up matches prior to the tournament itself. In the intervening three months, the squad has evolved and become more streamlined. Scotland’s record try-scorer Stuart Hogg, who would likely have been a starter, announced his retirement in early July, while back-row Andy Christie dropped out through injury, with his place taken by Josh Bayliss. Ruaridh McConnochie was called in to replace Hogg but the Bath back soon drifted out of the mix due to injury. The weekend before last, stand-off Adam Hastings, lock Cam Henderson, centre Stafford McDowall and wing Kyle Rowe, who was a later addition to the initial squad, were all part of a four-man cull as Townsend trimmed his pool to 37.

Where will the remaining cuts come from?

Townsend said after Saturday’s loss to France in Saint-Etienne that the last four players to leave the squad would be a tighthead prop, a hooker, a back-row and a scrum-half.

Edinburgh hooker set to miss out

Stuart McInally’s place is not certain (Adam Davy/PA)

George Turner is the most prominent of the four hookers currently in the squad and is certain to go to France. Ewan Ashman, at 23 the youngest and least experienced of the quartet, appears to have a good shout of getting the nod after the new Edinburgh recruit was chosen to start the recent home match against France, when Townsend sent out a near full-strength XV. The places of Edinburgh veterans Dave Cherry, 32, and Stuart McInally, 33, therefore could be in jeopardy. Cherry has featured in only one of the three warm-up matches so far, although he did make a positive impression by scoring the decisive try as a substitute in the home win over France. The following weekend, 2019 World Cup captain McInally, who will retire after this tournament to become an airline pilot, served up a timely reminder of his ability by stepping off the bench to help the Scots stage a rousing fightback in Saint-Etienne.

Prop poser

Zander Fagerson is one of the first names on Scotland’s teamsheet (Brian Lawless/PA)

Zander Fagerson is the first choice and – after dodging a long suspension following his recent red card against France – is assured of a place. Likewise WP Nel, who despite being 37 is still trusted enough by Townsend to start big games, such as last weekend’s match away to France and the Six Nations opener away to England earlier this year. The unlucky one will be either Edinburgh new boy Javan Sebastian or Glasgow’s Murphy Walker. Sebastian’s contribution off the bench on Saturday could help him get the nod over Walker, who has played no part in either of the France matches.

Rowing back on the back-rows

Luke Crosbie could be one player to miss out (Adam Davy/PA)

Captain Jamie Ritchie, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson can all consider themselves safely on the plane on the basis of their form and status within the national team. Veteran flanker Hamish Watson probably also has enough credit in the bank to ensure he is on the plane, although – not helped by injuries – he has not been as prominent for Scotland over the past year or so as he would have liked. The bad news appears likely to be delivered to one of the two least-established internationals in the back-row pool. Luke Crosbie, with five caps to his name, played no part in the double-header against France, while Bayliss – also now on five caps – was not named in the initial 41-man squad.

Warriors scrum-half scrap

Ben White’s ankle injury will be assessed (Jane Barlow/PA)