Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham in doubt

Harry Maguire

Former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham has stalled, the PA news agency understands.

The 30-year-old centre-back became the most expensive defender in history when joining the Old Trafford giants from Leicester for £80million in 2019.

Maguire was swiftly handed the captain’s armband, but a lack of form and game time led Erik ten Hag to last month name Bruno Fernandes as United’s new skipper.

David Moyes has money to spend after the exit of Declan Rice (Joe Giddens/PA)

West Ham’s initial £20m bid for the England international was rejected before an improved offer in the region of £30m was accepted by the Red Devils last week.

But the PA news agency understands the Hammers are looking at other potential options as the move has stalled, albeit the transfer is not dead.

Maguire was an unused substitute on Monday as United beat Wolves 1-0 and a resolution between selling club and player is thought to be a key part of the hold up.