Harry Maguire looking set to remain with Manchester United

Harry Maguire looks set to remain with Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will not be moving to West Ham as it stands, the PA news agency understands.

The 30-year-old centre-back became the most expensive defender in history when joining the Old Trafford giants from Leicester for £80million in 2019.

Maguire was swiftly handed the captain’s armband, but a lack of form and game time led Erik ten Hag to last month name Bruno Fernandes as United’s new skipper.

West Ham’s initial £20m bid for the England international was rejected before an improved offer in the region of £30m was accepted by the Red Devils last week.

Maguire had looked likely to leave (Liam McBurney/PA)

But the Hammers began looking at other potential options after the move stalled and it is now believed Maguire will be staying put.

A source close to the player said he feels settled at United, remains confident of game time this season and did not speak to West Ham boss David Moyes during the process.

Maguire was an unused substitute on Monday as United beat Wolves 1-0 – ahead of which Ten Hag indicated he had a future at the club if he fought for it.