The sporting weekend in pictures

England are into the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals (Isabel Infantes/PA)

England moved to within two wins of FIFA Women’s World Cup glory after hitting back to see off Colombia while the Premier League returned this weekend as one of its star assets bade ‘auf wiedersehen’ for now.

Harry Kane completed his £100million move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich on Saturday morning and made his debut in the evening, coming off the bench as his new side suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the final of the German Super Cup.

Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw at Brentford in their top-flight opener as defending champions Manchester City laid down a marker by brushing aside newly-promoted Burnley, with Vincent Kompany’s reunion with his former club falling flat.

Anthony Joshua produced a stunning seventh-round knockout of late replacement Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena and Leigh Leopards claimed their first Challenge Cup title in 52 years after a dramatic golden point 17-16 win over Hull KR in the final at Wembley.

St Helens were the victors in the corresponding women’s showpiece, played for the first time at Wembley, Lilia Vu won the Women’s Open at Walton Heath, while the warm-up fixtures ahead of the rugby union World Cup brought mixed fortunes for the Six Nations rivals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Alessia Russo scored the winner as England came from 1-0 down to beat Colombia 2-1 in their World Cup quarter-final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Harry Kane completed his transfer to Bayern Munich (PA)

Erling Haaland, right, scored twice as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 win at Burnley (Nigel French/PA)

Sandro Tonali, right, had a Newcastle debut to remember, scoring the opening goal in their 5-1 win over Aston Villa (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chelsea and Liverpool played out an entertaining 1-1 draw (Adam Davy/PA)

Anthony Joshua, left, knocked out Robert Helenius (Nick Potts/PA)

Leigh defeated Hull KR in the Challenge Cup final (Nigel French/PA)

St Helens claimed a third straight women’s Challenge Cup title (Nigel French/PA)

American Lilia Vu, pictured, won the AIG Women’s Open by six shots as Charley Hull fell short in her bid for a first major title (John Walton/PA)

England’s preparations for the World Cup continued to unravel after Owen Farrell was sent off in a 19-17 victory over Wales. England’s captain faces a ban that could see him miss the World Cup opener against Argentina (Joe Giddens/PA)

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic beat Aberdeen 3-1 (Steve Welsh/PA)

NFL great and minority Birmingham owner Tom Brady watched Blues secure a 1-0 win over Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)