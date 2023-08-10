Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Harry Kane has fantasy managers on tenterhooks – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Manchester City launched their away kit.

Harry Kane kept Fantasy Premier League managers guessing
Harry Kane kept Fantasy Premier League managers guessing

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.

Football

Manchester City launched their away kit…

…while Roy Keane modelled United’s at the perfect time.

City have certainly come a long way since this moment!

Harry Kane’s potential move had both fans and Fantasy Premier League managers on tenterhooks.

…with differing opinions from former England star.

Southampton paid tribute.

Chasing the World Cup Golden Boot and pulling out a nutmeg – just a reminder that Amanda Ilestedt is a defender.

The quarter-finalists were ready.

Happy birthdays.

Cricket

Spencer Johnson had quite the debut for Oval Invincibles.

Shabnim Ismail’s hat-trick secured victory for Welsh Fire.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News