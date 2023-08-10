Andy Murray overcomes Max Purcell to reach last 16 in Toronto

Toronto Tennis

Andy Murray overcame a tough fightback from Australian qualifier Max Purcell to reach the round of 16 in Toronto.

The Scot won 7-6 (2) 3-6 7-5 in two hours and 47 minutes to set up a meeting with Italy’s Jannik Sinner for a spot in the quarter-finals.

There was little separating Murray and Purcell in the first set, each man breaking and breaking back en route to a tiebreak.

Murray was finally able to put some distance between himself and his opponent by wrapping up the first set, but Purcell refused to lie down.

The world number 78 rebounded strongly in the second to force a third and deciding set.

Purcell went up a break early in the third, but a crucial service hold down 4-2 was enough to spur Murray on to once again even things up.