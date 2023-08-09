Benjamin Mendy chasing back pay from Manchester City, bankruptcy court told

Benjamin Mendy left Manchester City this summer

Ex-Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is chasing millions of pounds of back pay from his former club and is selling his house in a bid to avoid bankruptcy, the High Court has heard.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is seeking a bankruptcy order against the France international over a nearly £800,000 tax debt, a specialist judge was told.

The hearing in London on Wednesday comes less than a month after the 29-year-old was cleared of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court.

Benjamin Mendy (left) last played for Manchester City against Tottenham in 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

Jacquille Jarrett, representing HMRC, said proceedings at the Insolvency and Companies Court had previously been postponed pending the outcome of the criminal trial and for a settlement of Mendy’s debt from backdated salary or the sale of his property.

“There has been no contact from the debtor,” Jarrett said, adding: “The agreement advises that an update would be given to HMRC but no contact was made.

“We look to secure a bankruptcy order today.”

Mendy’s accountant, who refused to give reporters his full name, told the hearing the now Lorient defender “was found not guilty in respect of those very serious criminal charges against him”.

He said Manchester City had not paid Mendy, who was not present at Wednesday’s hearing, since September 2021.

The accountant said Mendy’s agent is “in negotiations with Manchester City to get the back pay on the basis that he has been found not guilty”.

The sum is “in the order of nine to 10 million pounds gross”, the accountant told the court.

He also said Mendy’s house in Cheshire is being marketed by estate agent Savills for £5million.

“He himself has moved back to France where he comes from,” the accountant said.

“I would like to ask for a short extension because I am told very firmly by his agent that the pay issue will be resolved from Manchester City.

“He was very short of money indeed, the cost of the legal case were over one million pounds.”

Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape last month (PA)

Mendy left City in June at the expiration of his contract, having not played for the European champions since August 2021.

He has since signed a two-year deal with French club Lorient.

Judge Clive Jones told Wednesday’s hearing that Mendy’s HMRC debt is £788,409.

Criticising Mendy, the judge said: “I’m very unimpressed at the lack of information that’s been provided both to HMRC and to the court prior to this hearing.

“That, I really think, is the wrong step for him to take,” he said, adding that Mendy must attend any further hearing or be legally represented.

The judge adjourned the bankruptcy proceedings to 11am on October 4 to allow Mendy to sell his house.

L'arrivée de Benjamin Mendy, nouveau numéro 5⃣ des Merlus ?⚫️ pic.twitter.com/c6z8GaAgxs — FC LORIENT ? (@FCLorient) July 19, 2023

He said he has been told there is “more than sufficient equity in a house”, adding that “time should be given to enable payment to be made”.

“I also bear in mind that there are also negotiations in place about the backdated pay,” the judge said, adding that Mendy could be being paid “a large sum in wages” in France.

On July 14 this year, jurors found the full-back not guilty of a charge of rape and one of attempted rape, following a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court.

Mendy had been on trial for a second time, the jury failing to reach verdicts on the allegations made by two women.