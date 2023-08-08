Wozniacki returns to tennis and new Man Utd threads – Tuesday’s sporting social

Trying hard to forget the sad memories of our #FIFAWWC exit. We fought hard, wanted to go all the way and make history but wasn't to be. Devastated but still grateful for the incredible experience and many lessons from my first appearance. To Nigerians, thank you? #NGA #GM11 pic.twitter.com/g6QWsCkxaw

— Gift Monday (@GiftMonday21) August 8, 2023