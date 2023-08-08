Wozniacki returns to tennis and new Man Utd threads – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.
Football
Ian Wright watched France at the Women’s World Cup with Arsene Wenger.
Micky van de Ven bid goodbye to Wolfsburg.
New threads for Manchester United.
John Terry got philosophical.
Manchester City turned the clock back.
Happy birthdays.
Usain Bolt praised the Reggae Girlz.
Nigeria players reflected on their World Cup exit.
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki returned to competitive tennis.
Boxing
AJ was building towards fight night.
Cricket
KP was having a tipple.
Formula One
Sonic was located.
Alex Albon celebrated international cat day.
Fernando Alonso was enjoying the summer break.