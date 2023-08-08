Steve Borthwick: Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence can forge effective partnership

Steve Borthwick inside the Principality Stadium

Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence could be paired together in a potent centre combination as England assess their midfield permutations for the World Cup.

Head coach Steve Borthwick believes that despite broad similarities in playing style – both players are physical carriers who run through rather than around opponents – they can forge an effective partnership.

It raises the prospect of England entering the crucial opener against Argentina on September 9 with Tuilagi and Lawrence operating outside fly-half Owen Farrell.

Ollie Lawrence enjoyed a breakthrough Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)

Lawrence entered the World Cup training camp on the back of his breakthrough Six Nations, filling the hard-running role usually performed by Tuilagi.

“I think they can play together – Manu at 12 and Ollie at 13,” Borthwick said.

“That was Ollie’s first proper Six Nations, as in being involved every week. He did really well before unfortunately having to go off in the France game with a hamstring injury.

“Ollie brings carry but he’s also a very good defender. He rates exceptionally high as a defender on all the systems we use to analyse performances across the Premiership.

“We know Manu’s strengths and experience and I think they can play together in a specific way.”

Other centre options in the 33-man World Cup squad named by Borthwick on Monday are Joe Marchant and Elliot Daily, both of whom are comfortable in the number 13 jersey.

Farrell can play at inside centre with George Ford and Marcus Smith present as additional fly-halves.

Manu Tuilagi is key to England’s World Cup hopes (Ben Whitley/PA)

Borthwick on Thursday picks his team to face Wales at Twickenham in the second instalment of the double-header between the old rivals.

Having crashed to a tame defeat in Cardiff last Saturday, England are already in must-win territory with the Summer Nations Series reaching the midway stage this weekend.