Lauren James apologises to Michelle Alozie and vows to learn from incident

UK & international sports

The England forward was sent off for standing on the back of the Nigeria defender.

Lauren James was sent off for standing on the back of Michelle Alozie

Lauren James has apologised to Michelle Alozie for the incident which led to her being sent off during England’s last-16 World Cup win over Nigeria and vowed to learn from the experience.

The forward was dismissed for deliberately standing on the back of Nigeria defender Alozie with three minutes of normal time remaining in Brisbane.

England survived the dismissal to advance to the quarter-finals 4-2 on penalties after the game finished goalless following extra time.

In response to a tweet from Alozie, James posted: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

James became the fourth England player to be sent off in a World Cup knockout match after David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and current Lionesses captain Millie Bright.

England boss Sarina Wiegman admitted James had “lost her emotions” during a moment of indiscretion which could see the 21-year-old miss the remainder of the World Cup through suspension.

England v Nigeria – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Round of 16 – Brisbane Stadium
Lauren James has vowed to learn from her experience (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Opponent Alozie had earlier tweeted in defence of James.

She posted: “Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”

James faces an automatic one-match ban, which could be extended to three games by FIFA’s disciplinary committee.

England take on Colombia in the last eight on Saturday in Sydney.

