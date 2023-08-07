William and Kate praise England for reaching Women’s World Cup quarter-finals

The Prince and Princess of Wales have congratulated the Lionesses after they secured a place in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals.
William and Kate praised the team’s “hard-fought” victory after England beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties on Monday.
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker dubbed the side “Kelly’s heroines” after substitute Chloe Kelly’s spot-kick secured 10-woman England a place in the next round after the shoot-out in Brisbane.
A post on William and Kate official Twitter account said: “Well done @Lionesses!
“It was hard-fought but now we’re on to the quarter-finals. Good luck.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also took to social media to praise the victorious England team.
He tweeted: “That was tense!
“Congratulations to the @Lionesses on a hard-fought win.
“Bring on the quarter finals.”
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan lauded the Lionesses for their “dramatic” win and offered “commiserations to Nigeria”.
He tweeted: “Yesss! Go @Lionesses.
“We’re through to the quarter finals and what a dramatic finish.
“Commiserations to Nigeria who played a brilliant game. #FIFAWWC #ItsComingHome.”