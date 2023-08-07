Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Roses were denied in Cape Town as the Gunners struck the new football season’s first blow at Wembley.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (centre left) and Bukayo Saka celebrate with the Community Shield trophy
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (centre left) and Bukayo Saka celebrate with the Community Shield trophy

England’s bid for glory at the netball World Cup ended in disappointment when they were beaten by Australia in the final as an eventful weekend in sport drew to a close.

As their compatriots contemplated a FIFA Women’s World Cup last-16 clash with Nigeria on Monday knowing that reigning champions the United States had been dumped out of the competition by Sweden, the Roses went down 61-45 in South Africa.

Back at home, the men’s football season kicked off in earnest in England and Scotland as Arsenal edged past Manchester City on penalties to lift the Community Shield, while the warm-up fixtures ahead of the rugby union World Cup brought mixed fortunes for the Six Nations rivals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

England’s Helen Housby (left) reacts after defeat by Australia in the 2023 netball World Cup final
England’s Helen Housby (left) reacts after defeat by Australia in the Netball World Cup final in Cape Town (PA)
(Left to right) Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel celebrate their penalty shoot-out win at Wembley
(Left to right) Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel celebrate their penalty shoot-out win at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Sweden celebrate victory over the United States after a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Melbourne
Sweden celebrate victory over the United States after a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Melbourne (Hamish Blair/AP/PA)
Co-owner Ryan Reynolds (centre) and Hugh Jackman (right) pose for a photo with a fan as Wrexgham marked their return to the Football League with a 5-3 home defeat by MK Dons
Co-owner Ryan Reynolds (centre) and Hugh Jackman (right) pose for a photo with a fan as Wrexham marked their return to the Football League with a 5-3 home defeat by MK Dons (Jacob King/PA)
Brad Lyons (left) and David Watson celebrate Kilmarnock's opening day victory over Rangers
Brad Lyons (left) and David Watson celebrate Kilmarnock’s opening-day victory over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland’s Richie Gray and France’s Cameron Woki battle for possession during the Scots' 25-21 comeback victory at Murrayfield
Scotland’s Richie Gray and France’s Cameron Woki battle for possession during the Scots’ 25-21 comeback triumph at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
George North scores Wales' second try in Saturday's 20-9 victory over England
George North scores Wales’ second try in Saturday’s 20-9 victory over England (Ben Whitley/PA)
Southern Brave’s Chris Jordan blasted an unbeaten 70 from 32 balls to help his side to a two-run victory over Welsh Fire in the men’s Hundred
Southern Brave’s Chris Jordan blasted an unbeaten 70 from 32 balls to help his side to a two-run victory over Welsh Fire in the men’s Hundred (John Walton/PA)
(Left to right) Great Britain’s Katie Archibald, Anna Morris, Elinor Barker. Meg Barker and Josie Knight celebrate after winning the women's team pursuit at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
(Left to right) Great Britain’s Katie Archibald, Anna Morris, Elinor Barker. Meg Barker and Josie Knight celebrate after winning the women’s team pursuit at the UCI Cycling World Championships (Tim Goode/PA)
Great Britain’s Shaun Gornall competes in the men's elite qualification session in the BMX Freestyle during day four of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
Great Britain’s Shaun Gornall competes in the men’s elite qualification session in the BMX Freestyle during day four of the UCI Cycling World Championships (Jane Barlow/PA)
Great Britain’s Kadeena Cox celebrates gold in the Women’s C4 500m time trial final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
Great Britain’s Kadeena Cox celebrates gold in the Women’s C4 500m time-trial final at the UCI Cycling World Championships (Will Matthews/PA)
Simone Biles (centre) celebrates after winning all-around at the US Classic gymnastics competition on her return to the sport after a two-year absence
Simone Biles (centre) celebrates after winning all-around at the US Classic gymnastics competition on her return to the sport after a two-year absence (Morry Gash/AP/PA)
Runners and riders in action as they compete in the Coral Stewards’ Cup during day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival
Runners and riders in action as they compete in the Coral Stewards’ Cup during day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Washington Tennis
Daniel Evans, of Britain, holds the trophy after defeating Tallon Griekspoor in the men’s singles final of the Citi Open in Washington (Alex Brandon/AP)
