Football rumours: Kevin de Bruyne leads Saudi Pro League’s future targets

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne

What the papers say

The Daily Mirror reports Kevin de Bruyne is high on the list of targets Saudi Arabian clubs intend to pursue next year. The paper says Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal’s whopping £259million bid for Kylian Mbappe was a wake-up call for the Premier League, with some sides already resigned to losing some of their best players. De Bruyne’s former Manchester City team-mate Riyad Mahrez joined Al-Ahli this summer, joining a growing list of high-profile players making the switch.

Speaking of Kylian Mbappe, the Mirror also reports the 24-year-old would be prepared to spend a season in the Premier League on loan before securing his dream move to Real Madrid. The Paris St Germain and France forward’s representatives are believed to have held discreet discussions with a selection of Premier League club intermediaries – with Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool rumoured to be interested in his signature.

Kasper Schmeichel in action for Denmark (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kasper Schmeichel is in line for a shock return to the Premier League. According to the Leicester Mercury, citing Eurosport Denmark, the 36-year-old is in discussions with Nottingham Forest over a move from French club Nice.

And The Telegraph reports Chelsea are gearing up to make an improved bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Social media round-up

Al Hilal approached João Félix ??? Saudi side prepared to offer even 1 year loan; player decides. Understand Jorge Jesus called João several times. Player’s priority remains Barcelona and Europe. …but Al Hilal becomes option as one thing is sure: he will NOT stay at Atléti. pic.twitter.com/Q3dQaZnbY2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2023

BREAKING: Atalanta have agreed a deal worth €32m for West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wmd9WFB7xu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 6, 2023

Players to watch

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (Niall Carson/PA)

Mohamed Salah: Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are set to offer £51.8m for the Liverpool forward, reports Arabic publication Al Riyadiah.