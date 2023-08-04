Notification Settings

Neil Warnock ready for season number 44 – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Neil Warnock is ready for the new season
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4.

Football

Neil Warnock is ready to go again.

All smiles at Everton.

New number who this?

Franck Ribery reminisced.

Lucas Digne was feeling good.

Cricket

Stuart Broad felt lucky.

F1

George Russell enjoyed his summer holidays.

MMA

Conor McGregor hit the beach.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones has a love-hate relationship with training.

