Chelsea sign defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on six-year deal

Axel Disasi has signed for Chelsea from Monaco

Chelsea have signed France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco.

The 25-year-old has signed a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge as the Blues moved quickly to cover the injury to Wesley Fofana.

Disasi has played 130 times in Ligue 1 and was part of the France squad that were runners-up in last year’s World Cup.

Blue is the colour, welcome Axel Disasi! ? pic.twitter.com/7b15qiAtGJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 4, 2023

The centre-back told the club’s official website: “I am so happy to be here, at this big club. I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles.

“I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious.

“It’s a club that has been very popular for French players because they have all done well here – (Frank) Leboeuf, (Marcel) Desailly, (Nicolas) Anelka, (N’Golo) Kante, (Olivier) Giroud. And the colour is blue like the national team! It’s good.

“It’s a familiar club for French people, and I hope all the French players here now can join that line of great players.”

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: “Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.