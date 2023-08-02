Jac Morgan to captain Wales in World Cup warm-up clash with England

Jac Morgan

Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan will captain Wales in Saturday’s opening World Cup warm-up clash against England at the Principality Stadium.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has yet to announce his World Cup skipper, though, and says each of the preparation games against England home and away, plus South Africa in Cardiff, could have a different player at the helm.

Centre Max Llewellyn, plus props Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti will make their Test debuts on Saturday.

??????? Cymru vs Lloegr ? It's England week. The road to France continues! ? https://t.co/gaZs6jZMZz#WelshRugby pic.twitter.com/9HMjQ7mEIy — Welsh Rugby Union ??????? (@WelshRugbyUnion) August 1, 2023

And former England prop Henry Thomas, who qualifies for Wales through his father and has been able to switch countries under new World Rugby regulations, is among the replacements along with fellow uncapped forward Taine Plumtree.