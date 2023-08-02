Football rumours: Harry Kane will stay if no deal agreed by start of season

EXCL: Real Sociedad have approached Manchester United today for Donny van de Beek. First formal contact between the clubs after initial talks player side last week ?⚪️? #MUFC

Clubs now discussing formula and terms of the deal.

It will depend on conditions decided by United. pic.twitter.com/J4uRUs2gOE

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023