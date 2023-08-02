Buffon retires and Raducanu returns – Wednesday’s sporting social

Gianluigi Buffon and Emma Raducanu

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2.

Football

Gianluigi Buffon retired.

One of the best in the business ?Happy retirement Legend pic.twitter.com/8OgHbt3pHt — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) August 2, 2023

Has sido inspirador para todos y un referente para aquellos que somos porteros. Gracias Buffon y enhorabuena por tu carrera. ? @gianluigibuffon pic.twitter.com/EHsSnWCWXp — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) August 2, 2023

Legendary career , legendary goalkeeper but above all a great man! ???? enjoy your retirement and new role ! It was a pleasure playing against you and watching you play ! ⚽️?? @gianluigibuffon pic.twitter.com/ZhwD80ruSG — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) August 2, 2023

Thank you to our number 1. Grazie, Gigi! ? pic.twitter.com/aJBOkY42z8 — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) August 2, 2023

Rob McElhenney continued to help Paul Mullin’s recovery.

Ian Wright and Usain Bolt enjoyed the success of the Reggae Girlz.

The shy and retiring Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Kammy had work to do.

Grandkids just left ???? pic.twitter.com/bp7FHfdFoJ — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) August 2, 2023

South Africa reached the last 16 at Italy’s expense.

England were still celebrating.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was back out there.

August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court ♥️? pic.twitter.com/lnnspztXrz — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) August 2, 2023

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen found a zebra crossing.

Golf

Luke Donald welcomed Jose Maria Olazabal to his Ryder Cup team.

Welcome José Maria Olazábal as my next Vice Captain – Ryder Cup legend. Thank you for joining me on my journey to Rome. So exited to have you onboard. Grande Txema!! ????? pic.twitter.com/EK7J3oFW6n — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 2, 2023

Rugby Union

Jason Robinson completed an early-morning gym session.

Early morning session done!! ?? pic.twitter.com/eNxwg7CCYB — Jason Robinson (@Jason15Robinson) August 2, 2023

Boxing

Big news in the boxing world.

Repeat or Revenge ? @chantellecam her Undisputed Championship against @KatieTaylor November 25 in Dublin live on @daznboxing ??????? ?? pic.twitter.com/I0Ih3tPrjV — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 2, 2023

Snooker

Judd Trump took in the sights in China.