Fabinho leaves Liverpool to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad

Fabinho has left Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia

Fabinho has completed his move from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League club have confirmed.

The Brazilian becomes the second Liverpool player to move to Saudi Arabia following Jordan Henderson’s switch to Al-Ettifaq.

In a lengthy farewell message posted on social media, Fabinho wrote: “Today I leave my home.

“It’s been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible.”

Fabinho is also the latest big name to join Al-Ittihad, following the likes of former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema and ex-Chelsea and Leicester man N’Golo Kante.

The 29-year-old joined Liverpool from Monaco in 2018 and enjoyed a glittering career on Merseyside, winning the Champions League and Premier League titles, plus the FA Cup and the Club World Cup.

Today I leave my home. It's been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honor and happiness possible. Since day one at Liverpool, I've been embraced by everyone. What I saw inside this club, the relationship between the people there, made me feel like family.… pic.twitter.com/r2c7dOwKqV — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) July 31, 2023

He added: “Thanks to Liverpool, I reached my highest level and played a World Cup. Thanks to Liverpool, I fulfilled my dream of walking into a stadium with my son in my arms.

“Thanks to Liverpool, I played in the best stadium in the world, with the best atmosphere in the world, which is Anfield.

“Thanks to Liverpool, I lived the biggest match of my life, the comeback against Barcelona, ​​which was only possible thanks to Anfield. That moment will always be in my memory.