England midfielder Keira Walsh has not suffered ACL injury

England midfielder Keira Walsh’s World Cup hangs in the balance after a scan revealed she did not suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Lionesses’ 1-0 victory over Denmark on Friday.
The 26-year-old will miss the Lionesses’ final group-stage clash with China on Tuesday but will remain in Australia as she undergoes further medical assessments.
Walsh left the pitch on a stretcher in the 38th minute of England’s second group game and could clearly be seen telling the team’s medical staff “I’ve done my knee” after sliding to collect the ball late in the first half.
The Champions League winner later appeared on crutches.
Following a scan late on Saturday afternoon, the Football Association said in a statement: “We can confirm Keira Walsh has not suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
“The midfielder was substituted during Friday’s 1-0 win against Denmark.
“Walsh has been ruled out of Tuesday’s final Group D match against China PR in Adelaide and will remain at England’s Terrigal base to continue her recovery.
“Her knee injury will continue to be assessed by England medical staff and no further update will be provided at this stage.”