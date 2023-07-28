Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli

Riyad Mahrez has completed his move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, the Premier League outfit have announced.

City agreed a fee understood to be worth up to £30million with Al-Ahli for the Algeria international last week.

Mahrez, 32, spent five years at the Etihad Stadium and helped the club win 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Mahrez told the treble winners’ website, mancity.com: “To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege.

“I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more.

“I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.

“Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life.”

Dear Cityzens, Today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life, a five-year journey filled with countless memories. Before leaving, I wanted to thank the board, the manager and the staff for giving me the chance to prove myself at the highest level. To my teammates,… pic.twitter.com/81mVXGoKrH — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 28, 2023

Mahrez is the latest in a growing list of high-profile players to have moved to the Saudi Pro League this summer, following others including Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and N’Golo Kante.

He joined City in 2018 in a £60million deal from Leicester, where he won the Premier League in 2016.

The Algeria international made 236 appearances for City in all competitions and scored 78 goals. He was a key member of Pep Guardiola’s squad but was not always first choice last season, and was an unused substitute in both Champions League and FA Cup finals.

Mahrez is the second major departure from City since they won the treble last season after Ilkay Gundogan left for Barcelona.

Mahrez, right, leaves the club as a Champions League winner (Nick Potts/PA)

He was given permission to miss City’s pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea to sort his future after the club received an offer from Al-Ahli that matched their valuation.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Riyad has been a major factor in our amazing successes over the past five years and his contribution will not be forgotten.