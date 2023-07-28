Notification Settings

Lauren James praised and Riyad Mahrez bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

James scored the only goal as England beat Denmark at the World Cup.

Lauren James

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 28.

Football

Lauren James made an impact – and made her famous brother proud.

England held on for victory.

Riyad Mahrez said goodbye to Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah bid farewell to Jordan Henderson.

Jude Bellingham is being stretched by Real Madrid.

Still the Beast.

Cricket

Stuart Broad turned to the dark arts.

Good hands!

Tennis

Emma Raducanu made progress.

Formula One

Qualifying day at Spa.

It got quite wet….

Golf

Sergio Garcia looking to continue his legacy!

