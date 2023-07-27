Liverpool leave Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic at home for Singapore trip

Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool duo Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have not travelled with the squad to Singapore in order to work on their recovery from long-standing injuries.

Fellow midfielder Fabinho’s absence from the party was expected as he is awaiting confirmation of a £40million move to Saudi Pro-League club Al-Ittihad.

Stefan Bajcetic has an adductor issue (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, it is understood Thiago and Bajcetic, who did travel to the camp in Germany when Fabinho did not, have been given more time to complete their rehabilitation from hip and adductor problems.