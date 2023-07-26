Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: West Ham confident over Conor Gallagher despite rejected bid

UK & international sportsPublished:

Tottenham are also interested in the 23-year-old midfielder.

England’s Conor Gallagher is being pursued by West Ham and Tottenham
England’s Conor Gallagher is being pursued by West Ham and Tottenham

What the papers say

West Ham believe they are still in the box seat to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher despite a rejected £40million bid, the Evening Standard reports. Tottenham are also interested in the 23-year-old.

The Mirror says the Bayern Munich’s chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe have not joined the club on their trip to Japan to stay behind to work on another bid for Harry Kane. Tottenham want £100million for the England captain.

West Ham United v Southampton – Premier League – London Stadium
Southampton’s Romeo Lavia (Steven Paston, PA)

Liverpool have had their bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia rejected with the £35million offer deemed not enough, according to the Guardian. Southampton are hoping for a bid closer to £50million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City v Liverpool – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Etihad Stadium
Fabinho is attracting interest from Al Ittihad (Isaac Parkin, PA)

Fabinho: The Liverpool midfielder looks set to start pre-season training with the club which could be a blow to Saudi Pro League team Al Ittihad who are hoping to sign the 29-year-old, the Athletic reports.

Bernardo Silva: The Manchester City midfielder looks set to stay after the club told the 28-year-old they do not want to sell him, despite his desire to leave, 90 min says.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News