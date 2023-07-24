Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Tottenham owner tells chairman to sell Harry Kane

UK & international sportsPublished:

This could open the door for Manchester United to sign the striker.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane

What the papers say

The Telegraph says Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has told chairman Daniel Levy he must sell Harry Kane if they can not get the England captain to sign a new contract at the club. The Mirror said this means Manchester United could be back in the market for the striker, while the Daily Mail says Bayern Munich are preparing a third bid to try and lure Kane to Germany.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, now a free agent, is receiving interest from Brentford, Besiktas and Saudi Pro League clubs, the Mirror reports.

Liverpool v Southampton – Premier League – Anfield
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has interest from several clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

Fulham are looking to sign Demarai Gray from Everton for £7million, while the Toffees value the winger at around £10m, the Sun reports.

The Daily Express say Liverpool midfielder Fabinho’s £40m move to Saudi Pro League team Al Ittihad could be halted if his two French bulldogs are not allowed to join him.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be heading to Italy (Steven Paston/PA)

Callum Hudson-Odoi: The Chelsea winger is close to joining former boss Maurizio Sarri at Lazio, the Gazzetta dello Sport said. Although Fulham are still hoping to keep the 22-year-old in England, with the Metro reporting he has agreed on personal terms with the club.

Edson Alvarez: West Ham are confident that they will sign the Mexican midfielder from Ajax for around £40m, Football Insider said.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News