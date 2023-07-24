Notification Settings

Football remembers Trevor Francis – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The former Birmingham and Nottingham Forest star has died at the age of 69.

Trevor Francis
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 24.

Football

Tributes flooded in for Trevor Francis.

James Maddison hit the target!

Wilfried Zaha said goodbye to Crystal Palace.

Harvey Barnes made his Newcastle debut without having a training session with his new club.

United released their new away kit.

Shrewsbury were thwarted.

England defender Esme Morgan reveals all to Jill Scott.

Jude Bellingham enjoyed his first outing as a Real Madrid player.

Cricket

Australia hit back.

Isa Guha continued the lookalike banter.

Formula One

Lando Norris was still celebrating his second-successive runners-up finish.

Max Verstappen salvaged his broken winner’s trophy.

Valtteri Bottas was already looking towards this weekend’s race at Spa.

