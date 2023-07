Weather frustrates England as first session is wiped out at Old Trafford

England are being frustrated by the rain (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s bid to push for a series-levelling victory in the fourth Ashes Test was disrupted by the Manchester rain, which wiped out the first session at Emirates Old Trafford.

Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday, where Australia advanced from 113 for four to 214 for five and although they are still 61 runs in arrears, they could be bailed out by the elements.

After persistent overnight showers left a saturated outfield, a planned pitch inspection at the scheduled start time of 11am on the final day never materialised because of a brief band of rain.

Following the inspection, we had a 1pm start time. Frustratingly, the rain has since returned and the covers are back on. ? #RedRoseTogether | #Ashes — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 23, 2023

Another examination of the playing field took place at 12.15pm and, with an early lunch being taken five minutes later, there was hope of getting on as a start time of 1pm was announced.

However, as England’s players began warming up, the heavens opened once more, forcing them back indoors as the covers were hastily brought back on – seemingly the beginning of another frustrating delay.