Harry Kane interrupted by squabbling kangaroos – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.
Football
Harry Kane had some company on the golf course in Australia.
Chris Kamara was held up.
Raheem Sterling put the work in.
Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali were en route to the USA.
Cricket
Stuart Broad took his 600th Test wicket.
Ollie Pope had surgery.
England players reflected on a hard-fought series.
Boxing
Tyson Fury promoted his documentary.
Tennis
The tennis world rallied around Zhang Shuai.
Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years.
Golf
Justin Rose was awarded.
Darren Clarke and Matt Wallace enjoyed a last bit of practice.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton returned to a happy hunting ground.
Williams took in some sights.
Toto Wolff went back to school.
Cycling
Mark Cavendish was on the mend.