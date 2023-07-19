Harry Kane interrupted by squabbling kangaroos – Wednesday’s sporting social

Well that was pretty special. The craziest series I’ve ever been involved in and so proud to come back to draw the Ashes and take home two white ball series wins.

Love these gals!

Thanks for all of the support over the last month, we’ve felt you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FqhLFXTXpW

— Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) July 19, 2023