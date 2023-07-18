Wesley Fofana surgery blow for Chelsea

Chelsea v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 22-year-old centre-back begins his rehabilitation at the Blues’ Cobham training ground while the squad travel to the United States on a pre-season trip.

An injury update on Wesley Fofana. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2023

Fofana, who joined the Londoners from Leicester in 2022 for £75million, featured just 15 times for Chelsea in the Premier League last season as he suffered a number of injury setbacks.

This latest problem comes two years after the Frenchman broke his leg in a pre-season friendly for Leicester against Villareal which saw him miss a large part of the 2021-22 campaign.