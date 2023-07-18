Football rumours: Harry Kane rules out PSG move, open to Bayern Munich switch

Premier League Fixtures

What the papers say

Harry Kane does not want to join Paris St Germain which means Tottenham face a battle with Bayern Munich for the striker’s services, the Telegraph has said. Despite only having one year left on his contract, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants more than £100million for the 29-year-old, who Bayern believe is open to a move to the German giants.

Chelsea are hoping Moises Caicedo could help turn around their form from last season but the Evening Standard says it will come at a hefty price. Chelsea are set to make a bid of more than £70million for the 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder, who has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Blues.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo could be on the move (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham’s bid to fill the void left by Declan Rice is yet to come to fruition after their £45million offer for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha was rejected, according to the Guardian. The club also had a loan deal for Harry Maguire from Manchester United turned down.

The Evening Standard says Brighton are reportedly set to win the race to sign Fiorentina defender Igor, with Fulham also interested in the 25-year-old Brazilian. Fulham had a £7million offer rejected by the Italian club last week.

Social media round-up

Marcus Rashford is going nowhere any time soon #MUFC https://t.co/D2eBq4Xe1l — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 18, 2023

Dean Henderson is edging closer to a £20m exit from Man Utd – a year after he snubbed talks with Erik ten Hag.https://t.co/ILdn2FiBDi pic.twitter.com/8RPfwaRpbN — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 18, 2023

Players to watch

Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be a target for Tottenham (Nigel French, PA)

Ivan Toney: The Brentford striker will return from a ban from football in January and Tottenham could make a bid for the 27-year-old if they lose Harry Kane, Football Transfers said.