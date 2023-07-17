Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz denied Novak Djokovic in a thrilling final at Wimbledon as Australia’s women retained the Ashes.

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz

Wimbledon dominated the weekend’s sporting headlines as Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova claimed glory.

There was British success at SW19 too as Neal Skupski and Henry Searle triumphed in the men’s doubles and boys’ singles respectively.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy warmed up for the Open with victory in the Scottish Open, while Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix became the first British women to win a medal at the World Diving Championships when they took silver in Fukuoka, Japan.

However, there was heartbreak on the cricket pitch as England’s women slipped to Ashes series defeat with a game to spare following a nail-biting one-day international defeat by Australia in Southampton.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory over Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory over Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Novak Djokovic at full-stretch during his men's singles final against Carlos Alcaraz
Djokovic at full-stretch during his men’s singles final against Alcaraz (Adam Davy/PA)
Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish following victory over Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final at Wimbledon
Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish following victory over Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Ons Jabeur appears dejected following defeat by Marketa Vondrousova in the women's singles final
Jabeur appears dejected following defeat by Vondrousova in the women’s singles final (Victoria Jones/PA)
Wesley Koolhoif and Neal Skupski (left) celebrate victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the men's doubles final
Wesley Koolhoif and Neal Skupski (left) celebrate victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the men’s doubles final (John Walton/PA)
Henry Searle celebrates with the trophy after victory against Yaroslav in the boys’ singles final at Wimbledon
Henry Searle celebrates with the trophy after victory against Yaroslav Demin in the boys’ singles final at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Australia's players celebrate retaining the Ashes after one day international victory over England in Southampton
Australia’s players celebrate retaining the Women’s Ashes after one-day international victory over England in Southampton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nat Sciver-Brunt's fine century was not enough to deny Australia the Ashes
Nat Sciver-Brunt’s fine century was not enough to deny Australia the Ashes (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rory McIlroy celebrates the winning putt on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club
Rory McIlroy celebrates the winning putt on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (Jane Barlow/PA)
Somerset celebrate victory in the Vitality Blast T20 final at Edgbaston
Somerset celebrate victory in the Vitality Blast T20 final at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA)
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Great Britain celebrate with their silver medals in the women’s synchronized 10m platform diving final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Great Britain celebrate with their silver medals in the women’s synchronized 10m platform diving final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan (Lee Jin-man/AP/PA)
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson compete in the women’s synchronized 10m platform diving final at the World Swimming Championships
Spendolini-Sirieix and Toulson compete in the women’s synchronized 10m platform diving final at the World Swimming Championships (Lee Jin-man/AP/PA)
Netherlands’ Wout Poels celebrates after winning the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France
Netherlands’ Wout Poels celebrates after winning the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France (Thibault Camus/AP/PA)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery poses with fans prior to a pre-season friendly at Walsall
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery poses with fans prior to a pre-season friendly at Walsall (Martin Rickett/PA)
CORRECTION MLS Miami Messi Arrives Soccer
Lionel Messi is unveiled to Inter Miami fans at the team’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
