Peter Wright eases past Andrew Gilding at World Matchplay

Peter Wright

Former champion Peter Wright coasted into the second round of the Betfred World Matchplay with a 10-4 win over Andrew Gilding at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

After holder Michael van Gerwen suffered a shock exit to Brendan Dolan, UK Open champion Gilding had threatened another upset when an early break saw him move 2-0 ahead with a 122 checkout.

Wright, though, soon recovered from his slow start to reel off eight straight legs with some heavy finishing as the 2021 World Matchplay champion closed in on an impressive victory which saw him land seven 180s.

I’m back. 5 years later and really looking forward to it. Feels great to be here ?? pic.twitter.com/ngJ1XLUI2w — Raymond van Barneveld (@Raybar180) July 17, 2023

Elsewhere, Ryan Searle cut short Raymond van Barneveld’s return to the Winter Gardens with a 10-4 win.

The Dutchman, a five-time world champion across the PDC and BDO versions, last played the event in 2018, but never looked like producing a vintage display as Searle soon built up a 7-3 lead.

Searle remained in control after taking the next two legs, including a 13-dart finish.

Although Van Barneveld reduced the deficit, the English world number 15 got the job done on his next throw, completing an impressive victory with a 105.19 average and landing four 180s.

Searle goes on to play Wright for a place in the quarter-finals.

VAN DEN BERGH WINS A THRILLER! Dimitri Van den Bergh averages 101.24 to come out on top of a Winter Gardens epic against Ross Smith! ? https://t.co/DTtJ9feFOI | #WMDarts R1 pic.twitter.com/6VzgKYaYvm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 17, 2023

In the opening match of the evening, Dimitri Van den Bergh threw seven maximums as he edged out Ross Smith 10-8 in a high-quality contest.

The Belgian, who won the World Matchplay title on his debut in 2020, produced an average of just over 101 to edge out last year’s PDC European Championships winner Smith, himself hitting five 180s and an impressive 134 check-out.