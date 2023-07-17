Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Novak Djokovic fined 8,000 US dollars for ‘racket abuse’ in Wimbledon final

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Serbian received a warning during the fifth set of Sunday’s epic encounter.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been fined 8,000 US dollars after smashing his racket against a net post during Sunday’s men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has confirmed the 36-year-old has been hit with the penalty, which amounts to around £6,117, for “racket abuse” during his defeat by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic allowed his frustration to show after failing to break Alcaraz and then losing his own service game during the decisive fifth set of an enthralling contest on Centre Court.

A tennis fan with the broken racket of Novak Djokovic
A tennis fan with the broken racket of Novak Djokovic (Eleanor Crooks/PA)

Umpire Fergus Murphy, who had earlier pulled up the Serbian for a time violation, immediately issued a warning for a code violation.

Djokovic’s disappointment grew as the 20-year-old world number one took full advantage to seal a 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory after four hours and 42 minutes.

In the process, he denied his illustrious opponent a 24th grand slam title and an eighth at Wimbledon.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News